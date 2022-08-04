Dakshina Kannada ban on pillion riders withdrawn hours after announcement

The ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar revoked a ban from earlier in the day in 'public interest' banning youth from riding pillion on two-wheelers between 6 pm to 6 am, till August 8. The ban exempted children below 18 years, women and elderly citizens.

Kumar said that as the situation is returning to normal in the district, steps will be taken to lift the restrictions on the movement of vehicles during the night in a phased manner. The prohibitory orders under section 144 have been extended in the City Police Commissionerate limits until August 8.

"The situation in the district is presently peaceful. People have been travelling without any hesitation for the past week. An eye has been kept on troublemakers and discussions are being held with police officials. During my visit to the district, I made it a point to instil confidence among people. Officials have been strictly asked to treat criminals as criminals," stressed the ADGP.

The investigations on recent incidents are in progress, said Kumar and laid emphasis on monitoring the activities of inmates in local prisons.

Those absconding have to be nabbed to initiate further legal action, he added.

As per the chief minister's instructions, police vigil has been tightened at the borders from Shiruru to Talapady and checking has been made more strict. It has been directed to closely observe some organisations. As many as 12 check posts have been opened at the border areas in Dakshina Kannada district and six check posts in the City Police Commissionerate, he said.

The check posts will function until next year. A decision on withdrawing the check posts will be taken once the situation is completely normal, he added.

The ADGP visited Surathkal and Bajpe police stations and took stock of the law and order situation. He interacted with people and police personnel on the occasion. He also visited the district prison later.