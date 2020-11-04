Dakshina Kannada completes crop survey using app

Dakshina Kannada district has successfully completed crop survey — 'Raithara Bele Samikshe,' using crop survey app during the year.

The government's initiative to enable farmers in the district to conduct crop survey on their own had been completed here recently. The district has been ranked third in completing the survey, Agriculture department Joint Director Seetha told DH.

Unlike the previous year, farmers were given an opportunity to record details, after conducting a survey by themselves.

According to the statistics available with the Agriculture Department, Dakshina Kannada district had 10,72,869 agricultural plots. Among these, 1,69,285 were marked as plots without any agricultural activities. Thus, the remaining 9,03,574 plots were surveyed.

However, this year, some farmers initiated farming in plots that were in the list of non-agricultural plots. Accordingly, they were also surveyed and total plots surveyed in the district stood at 9,09,656.

The crop survey for 2020-21, was initiated on August 10 to prevent farmers from making frequent trips to offices of the Agriculture Department. Due to wrong entries in Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops (RTC) by officials, many farmers were deprived of compensations during natural calamities, benefits like crop insurance and minimum support price schemes in the past.

Thus, farmers were asked to fill in the details of the crop and upload the pictures of their land. The farmers' crop survey was initiated to ensure consistency in records across all databases like Parihara, RTC and others. Farmers had uploaded details of about 2,32,768 plots in the district while the remaining were surveyed and uploaded with help of others.

Now, the farmers can view the details uploaded through the app. They have to furnish details like district, taluk, hobli, village and survey number to know the details uploaded onto the app. If false information was shared on the app, it will deprive them of benefits under different schemes, officers said.

Surveyed plots in Dakshina Kannada:

Taluk | Plots

Mangaluru -- 2,12,913

Bantwal -- 2,22,240

Belthangady -- 1,55,050

Kadaba -- 79,017

Moodbidr -- 65,128

Puttur -- 95,846

Sullia -- 79,462