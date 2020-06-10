Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Union procures record milk per day at 5 lakh litres on June 9

The Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Union Ltd (DKMUL) has procured record five lakh litres milk on June 9. This is the highest procurement by the Union so far.

The DKMUL was normally procuring around 4.50 lakh litres of milk per day from its members. DKMUL President Raviraj Hegde thanked milk producers cooperative societies from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi and its members for helping the Union to procure the milk.

He said, “Following the lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19, the demand for milk had reduced by 25%. After meeting the requirement, the Union was sending the milk to convert it into powder, which has also increased the burden on the Union.”

About 85 lakh litre milk is collected across the state by various milk unions. With the decline in milk sale during the lockdown, the demand for milk powder outside the state too has declined.