Dakshina Kannada DC asks Ramakrishna Mutt to submit DPR on waste management

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V on Monday requested Ramakrishna mutt to submit a detailed project report (DPR) on effective solid waste management to Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC).

The DC was chairing a meeting of NGOs and the general public to discuss DPR on waste management that was approved by the Corporation in Mangaluru recently. The council of MCC had approved a DPR to procure vehicles for waste collection and later outsource operations, maintenance to a private firm.

Following wide criticism against the DPR, the DC had convened a meeting. The seven-year contract with Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt Ltd — the agency for waste collection in Mangaluru will end in January. The DC said that the DPR should include details of the number of staff, vehicles and support from the government.

Ekagamyananda Swamiji of Ramakrishna Mutt said that the Mutt had launched a startup — Mangala Resource Management (MRM) — a few years ago and had been successfully managing waste in Uppinangady, Baikampady industrial area, 41 villages in Udupi and in major industries and educational institutions in Mangaluru.

The startup is also managing waste from 600 flats in 16 apartments in Mangaluru. “We are working on a model of waste management through technology that we developed. A DPR can be submitted within a week,” said Ekagamyananda Swamiji.

MRM director Dilraj Alva said that the MCC’s proposal to procure vehicles for waste collection and transportation is not a viable option. “We are ready to submit a DPR to MCC on managing waste completely on our own.”

As per the approved DPR, the MCC has to spend Rs 38 crore on equipment and vehicles for door to door waste collection. In addition, Rs 51 crore on operation and maintenance through a private outsourced agency, which is a huge burden, he said.

Check out latest videos from DH: