Dakshina Kannada DC extends prohibitory orders

As a precautionary measure to maintain peace, law and order in the Dakshina Kannada district, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V extended prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code within a 200-metre radius of schools and colleges in the district from 6 am of February 28 to 6 pm of March 5.

Following the controversy over hijab and saffron stoles, the DC had imposed Section 144 from February 14 to 19. The gathering of more than five persons, protest, shouting slogans and holding a procession has been banned in the area.