Dakshina Kannada-Kerala border closed for movement of vehicles

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh has closed Dakshina Kannada-Kerala border and has banned movement of all vehicles on the border roads from Saturday (2 pm) until March 31 midnight.

The order was issued after six patients from Kasaragod were tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Only emergency vehicles and vehicles transporting goods under Essential Commodities Act 1955 will be allowed through the Talapady checkpost after screening. The movement of passenger cruise from Old Port was also banned until March 31 midnight, Sindhu added.

All the city buses bound to Talapady were seen terminating their services in front of the toll gate instead of crossing the toll gate to reach Talapdy, following the order of the deputy commissioner.

Police personnel have been deployed at the border near Talapady, to ensure that no vehicles crosses the border.

Vehicles also travel to Kerala via Jalsoor in Sullia, Vittal in Bantwal and also from Puttur.

All the roads leading to Kerals have been blocked for the movement of vehicles except for emergency vehicles.

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, who reviewed the steps to contain Covid-19 outbreak, said there were 17 roads in Dakshina Kannada that connects to Kerala. Of which 16 roads were closed. Only in case of emergency, vehicles were allowed on Talapady road.

All inter-state KSRTC buses plying to Kasaragod, Uppala, Adoor and other states from Puttur, Mangaluru are suspended until March 31.

KSRTC Puttur Division Controller Nagendra said the buses that travel to Perla in Kasaragod from Puttur-Panaje route will operate. Buses from Dharmasthala, B C Road, Madikeri and Sullia to Kasargod were also suspended.

In order to discourage senior citizens, who are more vulnerable to Covid-19 attack, from travelling in buses, KSRTC withdrew the 25% concession on ticket fare.

Following directions of the Commissioner of Religious Endowment Department, Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple and Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara temple has urged devotees not to visit temple for a week from Saturday.

The priests will conduct daily puja rituals in the temples. With the ban on sevas offered in temples, all the temples witnessed fewer devotees till Friday in the district.