Dakshina Kannada offers Covid-19 vaccination camp for those travelling abroad

The district administration in association with the Indian Red Cross Society of Dakshina Kannada unit has initiated measures to vaccinate students and working professionals travelling overseas by holding a camp at Sudheendra Hall of Canara High School in Dongarkery in Mangaluru, on Sunday.

It is mandatory for those seeking to fly abroad to carry a Covid-19 vaccination certificate during the pandemic. There was a demand from the employees working overseas and students wishing to pursue their studies abroad to provide them with the vaccine on a priority basis. Many had given representations on the same to Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra Kumar during a virtual interaction organised with the NRIs recently. Accordingly, the district administration had asked the professionals working abroad and students wishing fly abroad for studies were asked to register for the vaccination through dk.nic.in

The camp has received overwhelming response.

Rekha Lobo and Vijaya Lobo said that without a vaccination certificate, they could not fly to Dubai. “Now after availing the jab we will go back to Dubai. We had remained stranded here in Mangaluru for the last three months,” Rekha Lobo informed DH.

Mohammed from Uppinangady said “I had returned to my native one and a half years ago. Without the vaccine, I could not go back to Dubai for work. Now, after availing the first vaccine, I will return to Dubai.”

Vivinth from Kuthar said “I had come back to native country following health conditions nine months ago. Now, I have to return to Saudi Arabia. If the Covishield vaccine is available in Saudi Arabia, I will book my ticket to fly immediately. If it is unavailable, then I will return after getting my second my jab here itself.”