Dakshina Kannada police warn against posting picture of COVID-19 victim on social media

Dakshina Kannada police have warned against posting the photographs of the woman who died of COVID-19 on social media.
Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad said that police have noted that the photograph of the woman from Bantwal who became the victim of COVI- 19 is being shared on social media. Disclosing information on coronavirus-infected patients is a punishable offence. People violating the rules have been warned of stringent legal action against them.
The police have already initiated the process of collecting information on those who have been circulating the photographs of the deceased woman. Legal action will be initiated against them, he said.
