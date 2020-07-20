Dakshina Kannada reports 285 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

The Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Dakshina Kannada district with 285 fresh cases being reported on Sunday. The total cases registered in the district is 3,596.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said that 104 persons had recovered and were discharged from hospitals on Sunday. With this, the total discharges in the district stood at 1,491. As many as 2,028 infected persons are undergoing treatment at hospitals and in home isolation. A total of 28,784 samples have been tested in the district so far.

Of the positive cases in the district, three persons including a 65-year-old doctor of a private hospital in Puttur and his wife tested positive for novel coronavirus. A total of 99 positive cases have been reported in Puttur taluk so far. Thirteen employees working in New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) and Customs department tested positive.

A pregnant woman was at the receiving end due to confusion in reports. The confusion over the swab report of a pregnant woman who had arrived from Saudi Arabia triggered apprehensions among the family members in Valacchilpadavu in Adyar Gram panchayat limits on Saturday. The 30-year-old woman, in her sixth month of pregnancy, was in institutional quarantine after arriving from Saudi Arabia.

She received separate calls from local PHC, revenue officer of Adyar GP and taluk health centre to confirm that her samples had tested positive for Covid-19. However, the lab report declared that her swab tested negative on Saturday evening. After her brother Mohammed Iqbal filed an appeal, she was declared negative for Covid-19 by taluk health officers.

2 more fatalities

Dakshina Kannada district recorded two more fatalities due to Covid-19. The total deaths in the district increased to 77. The DC said that a 77-year-old Covid-19 patient from Mangaluru, who was admitted to a private hospital on July 9, died on July 18. She was suffering from asthma, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis.

A 53-year-old man from Mangaluru was admitted to a private hospital with symptoms of multi-organ dysfunction with septic shock and uncontrolled diabetes and failed to respond to the treatment and died on Sunday. He too has tested positive for Covid-19.