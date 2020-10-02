Dakshina Kannada’s first Dry Waste Collection Centre in Ullal

In a pioneering initiative, Hasiru Dala and APD Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ullal CMC (City Municipal Council) for setting up the district’s first Dry Waste Collection Centre (DWCC) in Ullal town.

The MoU was signed by Rayappa, Commissioner of Ullal CMC. As per the terms of the MoU, Mohammed Nawazuddin, a waste sorter, was identified as the ‘operator’ and Hasiru Dala and APD Foundation were identified as the ‘facilitators’ of the project.

As per the agreement, Ullal CMC will provide the physical infrastructure for collection, processing and storage of recyclable dry waste.

Hasiru Dala and APD Foundation will provide the technical know-how and undertake training and monitoring of the venture.

Mohammed Nawazuddin and his team of two waste sorters will run the DWCC on a day to day basis. The DWCC started functioning from Friday.

The MoU will be valid for a period of three years, subject to renewal.

The concept of DWCC is being implemented for the first time in Dakshina Kannada district.

Ullal generates over 18 tonnes of waste per day out of which about 4-5 tonnes is dry waste.

The DWCC project has been developed by Hasiru Dala and APD Foundation after working with Ullal CMC for over 10 months and understanding the current Solid Waste Management (SWM) at Ullal.

A survey was done to determine the number of waste pickers in Ullal. Waste picker identity cards were issued to them. These waste pickers will be operating the DWCC centre.

The collected dry waste will be sent to the recyclers. The waste pickers and the operator will get their earnings from the revenue generated from the sale of recyclable waste. The surplus generated will be reinvested for expansion of the facility.

Hasiru Dala’s partnership with Mangaluru based APD Foundation begun in 2019 to extend its expertise in a people-centred approach to waste handling in the coastal region.

“APD Foundation and Hasiru Dala are proud to partner with Ullal CMC for implementing this innovative project which will enhance the quality of life for civil society while ensuring the betterment of the lives of waste pickers and environment-friendly disposal of waste,” said Abdullah A Rehman, the founder and CEO of APD Foundation.