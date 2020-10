Dakshina Kannada (DK) Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. His wife and child also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

As he is asymptomatic, he will be in home quarantine for the next two weeks along with his wife and child.

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Akshay Shridhar is also in home quarantine as a precautionary measure, sources in deputy commissioner's office told DH.