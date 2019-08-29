Dalai Lama arrives in Mangaluru

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama arrived here on Thursday on a private visit.

The Dalai Lama was received at the airport by the officials of the Dakshina Kannada district administration.

He was received with Tibetan traditional dance outside the airport amid tight security.

The Lama will be staying in a private hotel in the city, official sources said.

He is scheduled to attend the national conference by All India Association of Catholic Schools at Father Muller Auditorium, Kankanady, on Friday and leave the city on Aug. 31 at 7 am.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil is taking care of the security and other arrangements for the Dalai Lama's visit.