Damage to coffee plants: Joint survey to be conducted

Coffee Board CEO Dr K G Jagadeesh has directed the deputy commissioners of Kodagu, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts to conduct a joint survey to assess the losses suffered by coffee growers due to the heavy rainfall.

In a video conference, he said that the coffee board, agriculture, horticulture, revenue department officials should conduct the joint survey.

He directed the coffee board deputy director to submit accurate details on the percentage of loss of coffee, area of coffee cultivation and the funds required for compensation as per the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) guidelines.

Coffee Board Deputy Director Shivakumar Swamy said that 33% of the coffee has been damaged in 22 villages in Kodagu till September end.

A joint survey will be conducted to assess the damages following the rain in October and November, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha said that a joint survey will be conducted to assess the damage and a report will be submitted shortly.

Later, chairing a meeting of officials from various departments, the deputy commissioner directed the officials to assess the damage in the rain and submit a report at the earliest.

He directed the officials from the PWD, Panchayat Raj, irrigation, CESC, fisheries, animal husbandry, education departments to conduct a survey once again to submit a detailed report on damages.

Agriculture department joint director Shabana M Sheikh, deputy director Muthuraj, horticulture deputy director Pramod, tahsildar Mahesh and others were present.

CM seeks report

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also directed the deputy commissioner to initiate steps to conduct a survey to assess the damage to coffee, agriculture crops and other infrastructure facilities following the untimely rain.

During a video conference with the DC, the chief minister directed officials to furnish details on the damage to crops through the parihara portal.

Along with assessing damages, steps should be initiated to distribute compensation, he added.

Housing Minister V Somanna collected information on the construction of houses in Jamboor for the rain victims by Infosys.