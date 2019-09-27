Dasara, Navaratri festivities from tomorrow

Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple is gearing up for Mangaluru Dasara and Navaratri festival to be held from September 29 to October 9.

Temple treasurer R Padmaraj told reporters on Kudroli temple premises that the Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha will inaugurate the installation programme of Goddess Sharada and Navadurga idols to mark the inauguration of the Navaratri festivities on September 29.

He said Guruprarthane will be held at 8.30 am on September 29.

Later, Kalasha Prathishte (10 am), installation of Navadurge and Sharada idols (11.20 am), Pushpalankara Mahapuje (12.30 pm) and other rituals will be held.

Chandika Homa will be held on October 6. Various religious rituals will be held as part of the Navaratri festival, he added.

Shobhayatre

The Mangaluru Dasara Shobhaytre will be held from 4 pm on October 8. It will pass through Kambla Road-Mannagudda-Ladyhill Circle-Lalbagh-Ballalbagh-PVS Circle-Navabharath Circle-K S Rao Road-Hampankatta- University College-Ganapathi High School-Venkatramana Temple, Car Street-Chitra talkies-Alake- Kudroli

Temple.

On October 9, Puja Bali, Mantapa Bali and Mantapa Puja will be performed and the idol of Goddess Sharada will be immersed in the temple

pond.

Change in procession

Former Union minister and leader of the Temple Renovation Committee B Janardhana Poojary said the Mangaluru Dasara procession, which attracts thousands of devotees, will depart from the convention this year.

The idols of Goddess Sharada, Navadurga and Ganesha, which used to trail behind, will now lead the Dasara procession.

The vehicles with tableaus will trail behind the idols of Sharada.

Earlier, people used to wait for hours to catch a glimpse of Sharada, Navadurga, Ganesha idols and offer Puja to the Sharada idol.

Keeping in mind the inconveniences caused to devotees, who come from different places, it has been decided to make changes in the procession format, Janardhana Poojary said.

Details of cultural programmes

September 29—Hula hoop by Aadhya A (5.30 pm); Kathak and Bharatanatya recital by Anjali Wilson Vaz (6 pm); devotional songs by Prabhakar Tannirbhavi and team (7 pm)

September 30—Bharatanatya recital by Sameeksha and Vaishnavi (5.30 pm); flute recital by Sundar Poojary (6 pm).

October 1— Bharatanatya by Disha Y K (5.30 pm); music by Aishwarya Rani Boodihala (6 pm).

October 2 — Dance baller by Kadri Nritya Vidyalaya students.

October 3 — Nrithya Sambhrama by Pramod Kumar and team (6 pm) and dance by Natya Nilaya, Ullal (7 pm).

October 4—Bharathnatyam by Navyasri, Divyasri and Vasavi (6 pm), Yakshagana Nrithya Vaibhava by Ravichandra Kannadi Katte (7 pm).

October 5 — Nruthya Vaividhya by Latha Shashidharan (5.30 pm), devotional songs by Yashaswini Ullal (6.30 pm).

October 6 — Nruthya Vaividhya by Dr Satyapal Nambira (5.30 pm) and Jnana Aithal (7 pm).

October 7 — Cultural extravaganza (5.30 pm) and Sugama Sangeetha by Rameshchandra and team (7 pm).