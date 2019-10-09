Dasha Mantapa procession mesmerises people

Madikeri Dasara Janotsava, the nine-day long event, came to an end with the historic cultural procession comprising ‘Dasha Mantapa’ tableaux presented by the management committees of 10 temples in Kodagu, on Vijayadashami on Tuesday night.

The entire night was lit up as the grandly decked up tableaux based on mythological incidents caught the attention of people. The Shobhayatra procession culminated on Wednesday morning.

The Dasha Mantapa procession was witnessed by thousands of tourists and also by the people of Kodagu.

The Mantapa prepared by Pete Sri Rama Mandira took off at 10 am. The Mantapa traversed through the old private bus stand, Cauvery Kala Kshetra and Gandhi Maidan to reach Kunduru Chowti Mariyamma Temple, where ‘Karaga puja’ was performed, marking the official inauguration of the Shobhayatra procession.

The tourists who returned after witnessing Mysuru Dasara Jambo Savari procession, stopped at Madikeri to witness the Dasha Mantapa procession.

The lighting arrangement, firework and sound effects of the Dasha Mantapa tableaux kept the audience spellbound.

Results of competition

The Mantapa tableau featuring the slaying of demon Hiranyakashipu by Lord Narasimha won the first prize in Dasha Mantapa competition. Sri Dandina Mariyamma Temple Committee which prepared the Mantapa bagged 20 grams of gold as the first prize.

Kundurumotte Sri Chowti Mariyamma Temple, featuring the slaying of demon Tarakasura by Lord Subrahmanya won 14 grams of gold as the second prize. The scene depicting the story of Sri Mayureshwara won the third prize with 10 grams of gold.

As the results of the Dasha Mantapa competition were announced, the disappointment erupted and the committees which were deprived of prizes, vented their anger against the jury and Madikeri Dasara Committee at the Kala Sambhrama stage, alleging that the jury and Dasara committee were biased.

However, the situation was brought under control by the intervention of the police. Meanwhile, the winning teams celebrated their victory.

‘People’s Dasara’

Speaking during the formal programme of Vijayadashami held at Gandhi Maidan on Tuesday night, MLA Appachu Ranjan said that people belonging to all religions taking part in Madikeri Dasara marks the significance of the festival.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that people have made Dasara celebrations successful with their overwhelming response. This has made Madikeri Dasara, the people’s Dasara in the real sense, she added.

Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture C T Ravi and Kodagu District In-charge Minister V Somanna did not turn up at the event.

Absence of ‘stars’ disappoints people

Even though the state government had released Rs 1 crore for Madikeri Dasara this year, the cultural programmes were not as attractive as compared to the previous years, the people said.

The audience was of the opinion that the cultural programmes held at Gandhi Maidan lost charm as there was no ‘star attraction’. Celebrities should have been invited, they added.