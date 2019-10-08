Dasha Mantapas steal the show at Madikeri Dasara

A large number of people from across the district and outside witnessed the grand Dasha Mantapa procession, marking the culmination of Dasara celebrations, on Tuesday night.

The Dasha Mantapas depicting scenes of gods and goddesses based on mythology were accompanied by lights, music, DJ and narration.

The Dasara Shobhayatre had tableaux by 10 mantapas which enthralled the spectators and they were left spellbound by it. Youth were seen dancing to the tunes of music from the Dasha Mantapa.

The cultural programmes at Gandhi Maidan commenced in the evening. Tourists who arrived in Madikeri after watching Mysore Dasara were enjoying the cultural programmes and procession.

Further, the street vendors selling balloons, water balls and other play materials made brisk business. Each stall was crowded.

After the natural calamity that hit Kodagu in August, the business was dull for the business establishments. However, the lodges and homestays were full in the district for the last one week.

The authorities had made elaborate arrangement for the parking of the four-wheelers at FMC College Grounds, new private bus stand, St Joseph Convent Maidan, RMC Yard, Man’s Compound. The two-wheelers were allowed to park in front of the ground at Shanthi Church.

Ayudha Puja

The Ayudha Puja was flagged off at Kala Sambhrama Vedike at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri on Monday night by DySP D P Dinesh.

A variety of cultural programmes were held at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri on Monday evening.

Madikeri Vinayakrishna Murthy Old Students Association presented ‘Vande Mataram’ dance and the students of Ultimate Waves Dance Academy presented ‘Ganapathi Bappa Moriya...’ dance.

Gowda Samskrithika dance ballet by Madikeri Kodagu Gowda Yuva Vedike, musical evening by Kodagu district Kannada Sahitya Parishat and other cultural extravaganza enthralled the audience.

The winners of Dasara sports meet were distributed prizes on the occasion.

Ban on liquor

To maintain law and order on account of Dasha Mantapa procession, the sale of liquor was banned within a 10-km radius of Madikeri, disappointing some visitors.

The police had strengthened security to maintain law and order. CCTV cameras were installed at sensitive locations.

The police personnel were also deployed across Madikeri. The entry of public vehicles inside Madikeri town was prohibited from 2 pm onwards.

Barricades were placed on the road, to allow the spectators to watch the Dasha Mantapa procession without any hindrance.

Four DySPs, 15 inspectors, 24 PSIs, 700 police personnel, 300 Home Guards, 100 women police, 5 platoons of KSRP and DAR were deployed in Madikeri.