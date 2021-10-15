Dashamantapa procession draws curtains on Madikeri Dasara

Curtains came down on the Navaratri celebrations in Madikeri on Friday evening on the occasion of Vijayadashami, with a traditional presentation of 10 ‘Mantapa’ tableaux, popularly known as ‘Dashamantapa’ by ten prominent temples in Madikeri.

However, the festive spirit was clearly missing due to the Covid-19 pandemic effect and significantly thin crowds gathered during the procession.

Starting with the tableau of Pete Sri Rama Mandira, the mantapa presented by Kote Ganapathy, Chowti Mariyappa, Dechuru Srirama, Dandina Mariayappa, Kote Mariyamma, Kodandarama Mandira, Karavale Bhagawathi and Kanchi Kamakshiyamma temple committees, featured mythological stories with light and sound effects, enthralling the devotees.

The Karaga procession and ‘Banni Puje’ were also held.

The Madikeri Dasara Committee has stated that Rs 1 crore has been released by the state government towards Madikeri Dasara, of which Rs 25 lakh grant has been utilised towards the Dashamantapa procession and the rest towards development works.

In the wake of the pandemic, the entry of tourists to Raja Seat, Sunny Side memorial, Rajara Gadduge and Nehru Mantapa was restricted. This resulted in a thin attendance of tourists.

The visitors did not attend Madikeri Dasara as on the regular weekends, despite there being holidays in a row. Homestays and resorts also wore a deserted look.

The sale of liquor was banned towards the protection of law and order during Madikeri Dasara, on Thursday and Friday.