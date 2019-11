Datta Jayanti will be observed from December 10 to 12, said Bajrang Dal coordinator Raghu Sakleshpura.

Speaking to reporters, he said that VHP and Bajrang Dal will observe Datta

Jayanti.

The devotees will wear Dattamala on December 1. Anasooya Jayanti will be observed on December 10.

A Shobhayatre will be held on December 11. The devotees will have Datta Paduke darshana on December 12.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will be invited for the Datta Jayanti celebrations.