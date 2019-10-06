Dattamala Abhiyana commences

Dattamala Abhiyana initiated by Sri Rama Sene commenced with the devotees wearing Dattamala, at Basavanahalli Shankara Mutt on Sunday.

Wearing saffron ‘panche’, over 50 devotees wore Dattamala and recited Bhajans on Dattatreya Swamy.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Sri Rama Sene State Working President Gangadhar Kulakarni said, “Sri Rama Sene workers will wear Dattamala across the state. After observing ‘vratha’ for eight days, they will head to Datta Peetha to have the darshana of Datta Paduke. Devotees wearing Dattamala will collect ‘padi’ from houses on October 11. Shobhayatre will be held on October 13. Later, they will head to Datta Peetha for the darshana of Datta Paduke.”