Daycare centre agitation: Protest deferred to Oct 1

Kokkada Endo Virodhi Horata Samithi’s fast unto death agitation, demanding cancellation of contract to Seon Ashram Trust has been deferred until October 1.

The parents of endosulfan victims and members of the Samithi had planned to protest in front of the Kokkada Gram Panchayat office on September 16 to hand over the daycare centre for the victims to the government.

Samithi President Sridhar Gowda K has stated in a press release that the parents had decided to withdraw the agitation as Deputy Commissioner Sindhu Rupesh, responding to the demands, had ordered the setting up of a committee within a fortnight. The officer would also take action based on the report submitted by the committee.

“If we do not get justice even after the submission of the report, we will intensify our struggle and the district administration will be held accountable for any untoward incident that takes place,” Gowda warned.

Hopes crashed

He also said that the parents and caretakers had nursed dreams that the daycare centre, through physiotherapy and skill training, would held the victims of endosulfan poisoning to stand on their feet.

But the hopes came crashing down when the contract to run the daycare centres was handed over to Seon Ashram Trust. Although the Puttur Assistant Commissioner, in his report to the deputy commissioner, had recommended the cancellation of the contract, no action had been taken.

Now, however, respecting the order of the deputy commissioner, the parents have decided to withdraw the fast-unto-death agitation, Gowda explained in the press release.