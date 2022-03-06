DC appeals public to make Udupi free of child marriages

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Mar 06 2022, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2022, 22:57 ist
Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao said that child marriage is a punishable offence and all stakeholders in society should join hands to eliminate the social evil.

Launching a campaign against child marriages, 'Video on Wheels', in Udupi, he said that child marriages have a negative impact on the psychological and physical growth of a woman.

The victims of child marriages are deprived of education. There are deprived of many rights, including the right to life, right to self-protection, among others, he said.

Teachers should create awareness against child marriages. The public should report such cases by complaining to toll-free number 1098.

The deputy commissioner appealed to the public to make the district free of child marriages.

He also sought the implementation of awareness programmes in areas with migrant populations.

Senior civil judge and district legal services authority member secretary Sharmila, elaborating on the Child Marriage Act, promised all support from the legal services authority to combat the social evil.

CMC president Sumitra Nayak said there were fewer child marriage cases in Udupi when compared to other districts.

Judge Sumitra said that CMC vehicles carrying garbage should be utilised to create awareness against child marriages.

