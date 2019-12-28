DC asked to submit proposal for ring road in Udupi

District In-charge Secretary M Maheshwar Rao directed Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha to submit a proposal to lay a ring road in Udupi in order to ease the traffic congestion.

“The proposal should include documents related to the survey conducted for a ring road,” the secretary instructed.

Rao was chairing a district-level review meeting at the deputy commissioner’s office.

Following Jagadeesha’s emphasis on the need for a ring road to ease traffic congestion, Rao directed the officials concerned to submit a detailed report and a blue print on upgrade of the stretch from Athradi to the Mangaluru airport.

Speaking further, he said that the officials should identify the land to set up a fisheries college in Udupi. “Officials should also identify the need to promote integrated farming after consulting the officials of the Agriculture, Horticulture and Fisheries departments,” he instructed.

The officials responded that 70 houses had been totally damaged in the district and 16 people had come forward to construct new houses. The GPS survey for construction of houses was in progress, they added.

Cashew cultivation

The official of the Horticulture department said that an action plan was ready to cultivate cashew on 10 hectares of land. “The beneficiaries will be motivated to cultivate cashew,” they added.

When the Mescom officials highlighted the shortage of land for the construction of a substation at Kota, Rao directed them to identify land in the neighbouring villages for the work.

The matter of NHAI officials skipping meetings was brought to the notice of the secretary.

Rao also said that, if a contractor failed to abide by the deadline for the work, then the contract should be terminated and a new contractor should be appointed.