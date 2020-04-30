DC asks officials to get ready for rainy season

District and taluk level officials should speed up precautionary measures towards combating floods in the district, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

Chairing a preparatory meeting at Zilla Panchayat Auditorium on Wednesday, she said that the monsoon is expected to enter the district in the month of June. Necessary equipment such as boats, life jackets and gumboots should be kept ready, to face the flood situation.

Public works, Panchayat Raj and Engineering departments should form their task forces in this regard, said added.

Annies further directed the Taluk Panchayat executive officers to ask the gram panchayats to conduct special gram sabhas at the earliest, while maintaining social distancing in order to discuss necessary precautionary measures for the rainy season.

"The gram sabhas to be conducted at the gram panchayat level should comprise of Gram Panchayat president, vice president, Asha workers and the officials. The villages which have been registering a huge amount of rainfall should be prioritized in terms of safety measures," she said.

The DC further said it is mandatory to identify the areas vulnerable to floods. Also, the flood relief centres should be earmarked in the district.

Tahsildars of the respective taluks should retain an amount of Rs 1 crore in their account, for handling rain-related emergencies, she said.

She also stressed on keeping necessary medicine in stock and opening emergency wards in hospitals for the rainy season.

Kodagu Zilla Panchayat CEO K Lakshmi Priya said that the distribution of ration items should be unperturbed during the rainy season.

The stock of kerosene oil should be ensured by the food and civil supplies department, she added.

Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar, Additional DC Dr Sneha, Assistant Commissioner T Javaregowda, DCF Prabhakaran and Zilla Panchayat Project Director Gudur Bhimasena were present.