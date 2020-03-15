DC bans movement of vehicles on old bridge in Kuloor

The movement of vehicles will be banned on the old arch bridge, across River Phalguni (Gurupura), at Kuloor from March 16, to facilitate the repair work of the bridge and the road which is taken up by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said that the bridge was weak and was in a dilapidated condition, and banned the movement of vehicles under Motor Vehicles Act 1988 Section 115 and Section 221 A(5) of Rules of Motor Vehicles Act 1989.

Two-way traffic

To facilitate the work, two way traffic should be introduced on the Kuloor new bridge for the movement of light vehicles, buses and six-tyre goods carriers. Traffic cones should be placed to divide the road for two-way traffic. Barricades should be installed from southern side of the new Kuloor bridge till Kuloor flyover, she said.

The deputy commissioner said that traffic diversion signage should be mounted at Mulki, Moodbidri, Haleyangady, Surathkal, Panambur and KIOCL Junction for the benefit of drivers. Suitable streetlights should be installed on the new bridge to facilitate the movement of vehicles during night hours.

The entry to arch bridge should be prohibited completely. The road repair work at the KIOCL should be completed at the earliest to facilitate the movement of vehicles. Labourers should be deployed by the contractor, who is in charge of the repair, to inform drivers on the traffic diversion.

All the heavy vehicles like containers, bullet tankers and trailers are banned on the Kuloor new bridge. The heavy vehicles bound to Bengaluru should travel via Padubidri-Karkala-Bengaluru. Similarly, heavy vehicles from Udupi to Mangaluru should travel via Mulki-Kinnigoli-Moodbidri-Mangaluru and from Haleyangady-Kinnigoli-Moodbidri-Surathkal-Bajpe.

Signboards

The deputy commissioner said that the NHAI Project Director was asked to install necessary signboards on the alternative routes, in order to create awareness among the general public.