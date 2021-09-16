DC directs officials to ensure facilities reach beneficiaries

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal directed officials to ensure that benefits under the Prime Minister's 15-point programme should reach the beneficiaries.

Chairing a meeting, she said there is a need to create awareness on the welfare schemes meant for the minority communities by distributing pamphlets and putting up posters. The government's funds should not be misused.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena said there are several welfare schemes for minority communities.

Awareness should be created at the Gram Panchayat level on the same, he added.

A nominated member of the district-level committee in the implementation of the 15-point programme, K T Baby Mathew, said that awareness should be created at the taluk level as well.

Committee member Lathif appealed to authorities to construct additional classrooms for the benefit of the students at Morarji Desai School at Kushalnagar.

Another member K A Yakub said that more facilities should be provided through the minority development board.

Women and Child Development deputy director K V Suresh said that 82% progress has been achieved in the supply of nutritious food.

Fisheries department senior assistant director K T Darshan said that fishing kits are being distributed to the beneficiaries.

DHO Dr R Venkatesh and others were present.