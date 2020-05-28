DC directs officials to stay in dist headquarters

DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 28 2020, 21:43 ist
  • updated: May 28 2020, 21:55 ist
Annies Kanmani Joy

 Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that the district administration is ready to face rain-related eventualities.

The NDRF team will reach the district by the end of this month. District-level officials have been given charge of hoblis, DC said. "They have been directed to hold meetings with the local administration such as gram panchayats and taluk panchayats and make preparations to face the challenges during monsoon. The necessary equipment should be procured," DC said and stressed on maintaining special precaution in the regions that have already been affected by floods and also those which are vulnerable. Materials required during emergencies, such as boats, gumboots, manila rope, searchlight and life jackets are in stock.

The DC further stated that the district level officials have been directed not to go on leave and stay in the district headquarters. "Departments of Fire and Emergency Services, Home Guards and Police should work in coordination. Buildings have been identified to function as relief centres. The district administration is in constant touch with the state disaster management authority." she said.

 

