DC for simple Brahmakalashotsava at Omkareshwara temple

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy visited Sri Omkareshwara Temple in the city on Monday and directed the temple officials to organise Brahmakalashotsava at the temple in a simple manner as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

Brahmakalashotsava rituals are scheduled to be held in the temple between March 20 and 25.

Chairing a meeting convened to discuss the preparations for Brahmakalashotsava, the deputy commissioner said that it is mandatory to follow the government’s guidelines issued to control of Covid-19 outbreak. “Therefore, the programmes should be organised in a simpler way. Proper security measures should be ensured during Asthabandha Brahmakalashotsava," she said.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr K Mohan said that doctors will be deployed at the venue. Necessary precautions will be taken, he said and requested the devotees to cooperate with the district administration in holding the Brahmakalashotsava.

Omkareshwara Temple Managing Committee president Puliyanda K Jagadeesh said that the religious rituals will be held without fail and the directions by the government in connection with Covid-19 will be strictly adhered to.

Omkareshwara Temple Managing Committee Secretary Jagadeesh Kumar, members P H Seetha Chikkanna, Kannanda Kavitha Kaveramma, U C Damayanthi, T H Udayashankar, A S Prakash Acharya, Kurikada A Anand and K Sunil Kumar were present in the meeting.