DC for simple Brahmakalashotsava at Omkareshwara temple

DC for simple Brahmakalashotsava at Omkareshwara temple

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Mar 16 2020, 22:43pm ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2020, 23:00pm ist
Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy visits Omkareshwara Templeand speaks to officials in Madikeri on Monday. DH Photo

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy visited Sri Omkareshwara Temple in the city on Monday and directed the temple officials to organise Brahmakalashotsava at the temple in a simple manner as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. 

Brahmakalashotsava rituals are scheduled to be held in the temple between March 20 and 25.

Chairing a meeting convened to discuss the preparations for  Brahmakalashotsava, the deputy commissioner said that it is mandatory to follow the government’s guidelines issued to control of Covid-19 outbreak. “Therefore, the programmes should be organised in a simpler way. Proper security measures should be ensured during Asthabandha Brahmakalashotsava," she said.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr K Mohan said that doctors will be deployed at the venue. Necessary precautions will be taken, he said and requested the devotees to cooperate with the district administration in holding the Brahmakalashotsava.

Omkareshwara Temple Managing Committee president Puliyanda K Jagadeesh said that the religious rituals will be held without fail and the directions by the government in connection with Covid-19 will be strictly adhered to.

Omkareshwara Temple Managing Committee Secretary Jagadeesh Kumar, members P H Seetha Chikkanna, Kannanda Kavitha Kaveramma, U C Damayanthi, T H Udayashankar, A S Prakash Acharya, Kurikada A Anand and K Sunil Kumar were present in the meeting.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
simple Brahmakalashotsava
Omkareshwara Temple
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

China football teams rush home to avoid COVID-19 abroad

China football teams rush home to avoid COVID-19 abroad

Akhilesh claims palm reader predicted SP win in 2022

Akhilesh claims palm reader predicted SP win in 2022

4 Guj Congress MLAs resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

4 Guj Congress MLAs resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

Oil slides further, nears $30 a barrel due to COVID-19

Oil slides further, nears $30 a barrel due to COVID-19

 