DC forms special team to prevent spread of Covid-19

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Mar 19 2020, 23:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 23:19 ist
Awareness was created against Covid-19, by Siddapur Gram Panchayat, through loudspeaker, on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has formed a district-level special supervision team comprising Assistant Commissioner, ITDP officer and the Deputy Director of Agriculture department to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

As the government buses from Kerala pass through Kutta, situated in the border of Kodagu district, the passengers travelling in these buses are being subjected to medical tests. A separate team of health personnel have been deployed by the district administration, the DC told reporters in a press conference in Madikeri on Thursday.

“Schools, colleges, anganwadis, gyms, swimming pools, stadiums and tuition centres will remain closed till March 31. People have been asked to refrain themselves from visiting government offices. However, the offices would remain open. The people have been advised to inquire through phone, e-mail or WhatsApp.

Temple fairs and weekly shandies have been banned to prevent the people from mass gatherings. Check-posts have been set up in the borders of the district. All other shops except the medical shops, milk stalls, grocery stores and vegetable shops will remain closed.

After the first positive case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the district on Thursday, people showed signs of panic.

Many were seen wearing masks, at bus shelters and other public places. Students of Second PU took Kannada paper on Thursday. Several parents were seen taking their wards to home in their own vehicles and they did not want their children to travel through public transport.

