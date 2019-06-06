DC insists on completion of works in Diddalli

Visiting the rehabilitation sites for Basavanahalli and Byadagotta Diddalli evacuees, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy directed officials to complete the work on the houses soon and handed them over to the beneficiaries.

New houses should be built at the place where the temporary sheds are located. The infrastructure-related works such as road, drain, street light and drinking water should be prioritised, she said.

Irregular work

The local residents brought to her notice the irregular works on drainage and electrification. The storm water and sewage has been flowing on the road, they complained and requested the officer to take measures to rectify the same.

The deputy commissioner asked the officials to set the faulty facilities right and told the officials concerned to clear the temporary sheds to aid the house construction work.

The deputy commissioner meanwhile told the revenue officials to identify a place for a crematorium at Byadagotta, for people belonging to tribal community.

Speaking to reporters she said that the work on the second residential layout at Byadagotta is in full swing and the houses will be handed over to the Diddalli evacuees within 15 days.

First goat milk unit

She also inspected the work on the first-ever goat milk unit of Karnataka at Byadagotta village in Koodige Gram Panchayat. She directed the contractors to complete the work soon. The unit will comprise a milk collection centre, cold storage and fodder storage room.

The officer said she will soon hold a meeting with the Animal Husbandry Department officials on the progress of the work.

She later paid a surprise visit to Kushalnagar Town Panchayat and conducted a review on the works on the programmes taken up by the Panchayat.