DC issues warning to doctors at Covid-19 hospital

DC issues warning to doctors at Covid-19 hospital

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 22 2021, 00:03 ist
  • updated: May 22 2021, 00:44 ist
Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal, wearing a PPE kit, pays a surprise visit to the Designated Covid-19 Hospital in Madikeri on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal paid a sudden visit to the Designated Covid-19 Hospital in Madikeri and conducted an inspection on Friday.

Noticing certain irregularities in the hospital, she issued a strict warning to the doctors. "If you cannot do your job well, tender your resignations," she said.

Visiting every ward of the Covid-19 hospital, Charulata inquired about the health of the patients and listened to their woes.

Noticing the relatives of the Covid-19 patients visiting the wards, she took the hospital staff and dean to task.

She also took note of Covid-19 patients not wearing masks. Summoning the doctors, she asked what they were during when the guidelines were being flouted.

If the doctors are not capable of handling the situation, they may submit their resignations, she said and issued a strict warning to the erring staff of the hospital.

Speaking to reporters later, Charulata said that the relatives of Covid-19 patients have been visiting Covid-19 wards wearing ordinary cloth masks.

This may result in the spread of the infection. Warnings have been issued to the concerned, she said.

31 staffers test positive

Meanwhile, 31 staff members working at the Designated Covid-19 Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19.

Eight doctors are among the infected, apart from D group staff, nurses and medical officers.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kodagu
Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal
surprise visit
designated Covid-19 hospital

Related videos

What's Brewing

Everest hopefuls 'camp' at home to avoid Covid-19

Everest hopefuls 'camp' at home to avoid Covid-19

Global cactus traffickers are cleaning out the deserts

Global cactus traffickers are cleaning out the deserts

Is it necessary to mask up at home?

Is it necessary to mask up at home?

Revolutionaries and royalty showcased at the Carnavalet

Revolutionaries and royalty showcased at the Carnavalet

 