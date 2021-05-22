DC issues warning to doctors at Covid-19 hospital

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal paid a sudden visit to the Designated Covid-19 Hospital in Madikeri and conducted an inspection on Friday.

Noticing certain irregularities in the hospital, she issued a strict warning to the doctors. "If you cannot do your job well, tender your resignations," she said.

Visiting every ward of the Covid-19 hospital, Charulata inquired about the health of the patients and listened to their woes.

Noticing the relatives of the Covid-19 patients visiting the wards, she took the hospital staff and dean to task.

She also took note of Covid-19 patients not wearing masks. Summoning the doctors, she asked what they were during when the guidelines were being flouted.

If the doctors are not capable of handling the situation, they may submit their resignations, she said and issued a strict warning to the erring staff of the hospital.

Speaking to reporters later, Charulata said that the relatives of Covid-19 patients have been visiting Covid-19 wards wearing ordinary cloth masks.

This may result in the spread of the infection. Warnings have been issued to the concerned, she said.

31 staffers test positive

Meanwhile, 31 staff members working at the Designated Covid-19 Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19.

Eight doctors are among the infected, apart from D group staff, nurses and medical officers.