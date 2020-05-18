DC: Kodagu to get COVID-19 lab by month-end

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that the COVID-19 laboratory will be operational at Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences by the end of this month.

Addressing media persons at her office, she said that the decision on the relaxation of the lockdown will be taken only after the government issues directions in this regard.

"Twenty people, who came from Mumbai to Kodagu, are under quarantine. Also, 20 more people have registered, with the Seva Sindhu website, seeking permission to return to Kodagu. Four people who have come from Kannur are under institutional quarantine. The medical check-up of these people has been done. Two persons have come from Mumbai port and two from Bengaluru through Mangaluru. All of them have been quarantined", she added.