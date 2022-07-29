DC orders early closure of shops

Emergency services, hospitals and medical shops will be exempted from this and can function normally

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 29 2022, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2022, 07:53 ist
Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V. Credit: DH Photo

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has directed urban local bodies and gram panchayats in the district to close down all shops and business establishments from 6 pm to 6 am till August 1.

However, emergency services, hospitals and medical shops will be exempted from this and can function normally, he added. 

The early closure of shops is a precautionary measure to check any untoward incidents in the district. The shops will remain open from 6 am to 6 pm in the district till Monday, he said.

The screening of movies in theatres at night has been restricted. The organisers have been asked to cancel all the scheduled cultural programmes till August 1, said Dr Rajendra.

Those who are travelling at night to various destinations should produce their tickets to the police while travelling. All the people in the district should adhere to the guidelines and help in maintaining peace and harmony, he said. 

"The situation is peaceful now. The KSRP platoons have been posted at strategic places in the district. All efforts have been made by the police to prevent any untoward incidents. The public should cooperate by not moving unnecessarily at night," he added. 

The district administration has convened a peace meeting at the DC’s office on July 30 at 11 am. The meeting will be attended by senior police officers, leaders of various organisations and political parties. 

Section 144 extended

The deputy commissioner extended Section 144 in Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluks from midnight of Friday to midnight of August 6.

All the liquor shops have been asked to remain closed across the district till 8 am on August 1. 

Dakshina Kannada
Section 144
Karnataka

