DC reviews Covid-19 outbreak in Bettageri

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal visited Bettageri near Suntikoppa on Tuesday and reviewed the outbreak of cases of Covid-19.

She gathered information from the officials concerned and visited the government primary health centre in Suntikoppa.

Charulata Somal gave strict instructions to the officials from the Gram Panchayat to ensure that the members of the sealed houses do not come out.

The plantation owners should cooperate with the officials, she said.

Visiting the house of a person who died due to Covid-19, the deputy commissioner consoled the family members and advised them to maintain caution.

Strict action will be initiated against those who violate Covid-19 guidelines, she said.

She also asked the officials to gather information on vaccination among the labourers.

The Gram Panchayat should regularly sanitise the areas around the houses of labourers, she added.

Somwarpet taluk health officer Dr Srinivas, Suntikoppa revenue inspector Shivappa, village accountant Nagendra, Suntikoppa government medical officer Dr Sahana and others were present.