‘DC should ensure that problems of people in rural areas are addressed’

National Academy School, Gonikoppa, chairperson Shanthi Achappa alleged that the deputy commissioner of Kodagu has not been making efforts to solve people’s problems.

Addressing reporters in Madikeri, she said that the deputy commissioner should ensure that the problems of people in rural areas too are addressed.

But, the deputy commissioner sits in air-conditioned rooms and conducts meetings that have nothing to do with the welfare of the people at the grassroots level. The higher officials are mere pawns of politicians and there is a lack of honest and transparent administration, she said.

Shanthi Achappa further pointed out that there is a payment due to the tune of Rs 70 lakh from Gonikoppa Gram Panchayat to CESC. This has given room for suspicion, she said and demanded an inquiry against the same.

“The Keere stream and the channel (naale) have been encroached upon by a few people. This has prevented the free flow of stormwater,” she said.

“Coffee and pepper growers are in distress owing to disappointing market rates. Meanwhile, the daily wage of labourers has increased. The planters and the labourers can make a decent living only if they get a minimum of Rs 4,500 for 50 kgs of Robusta coffee and Rs 700 per kilo of pepper. A price of Rs 800 should be fixed per kg of cardamom. If the growers do not get the right market rates for their crops, they will have no other choice than to rage a movement against the government,” she added.

‘Trees felled’

Alleging that a private company in Maragodu has purchased 100 acres of coffee plantation and other empty lands from the people and are carrying out works, Shanthi Achappa noted that hundreds of trees have been felled in the region.

Local watchmen who are deployed by the private company are torturing the local people, she alleged.

Shanti asked why the district administration has not initiated any action and demanded an inquiry into the same.

Warns of protests

People in the district are worried due to the wild animal menace. The lives of people and cattle are at stake. The government should provide protection to the people, or else, severe protests will be carried out in the days to come, she said.