DC submits ‘Ponnampet taluk’ proposal to govt

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy submitted a proposal to the Principal Secretary of the Revenue department on reorganising the villages in Virajpet and adding them to the soon-to-be declared new taluk-- Ponnampet.

A detailed list, comprising of the demarcated hoblis, villages and forest lands from Virajpet taluk, had been drafted for final approval.

The new Ponnampet taluk will comprise of 18 villages, 11 sub-villages, four forest areas in Ponnampet hobli limit, nine villages, one sub-village, one forest area in Balele hobli, 12 villages, 4 sub-villages, one forest area in Srimangala hobli, 10 villages and 6 sub-villages in Hudikeri hobli.

As many as 21 out of the 34 gram panchayats in Virajpet taluk are proposed to be appended to the new taluk.

A total of 2,23,507 acres of forest land from Devamacchi, Nagarahole and Brahmagiri forest areas, will be added to Ponnampet taluk. The new Ponnampet taluk with 49 villages will have a population of 1.30 lakh people. Around 100 primary schools, over 50 high schools, 15 PU colleges, two polytechnics, one ITI and one-degree college will be added to the new taluk.

Ponnampet’s history

Earlier, Ponnampet was a taluk centre, named as Kiggattunadu. The nameplates of the government model primary school is still Kiggattunadu. In 1800, Diwan Ponnappa founded Ponnampet town, combining the villages in Halligattu and Matturu. Ponnampet was named after the Diwan.

Ponnampet also has the distinction of hosting Mahatama Gandhiji’s programme. Ponnampet is recognised as the cultural center of Southern Kodagu. Except for the office of Tahsildar, all taluk level government offices are situated in Ponnampet, making it the obvious choice for the taluk centre.

Ponnampet houses a court, treasurer, Taluk Panchayat office, Sub-divisional office of PWD, offices of the departments of social welfare, backward classes welfare, horticulture, Nadakacheri, office of the DCF and other government offices.

The new Ponnampet taluk, on becoming a reality will be easily accessible to the bordering villages of Balele, Nitturu Karmadu, Kutta, Birunani, Parakatageri and Teralu, villagers

added.