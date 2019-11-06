DC urged to operate minibuses on Charmadi Ghat

Members of Karnataka Janashakthi Sangha submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautam, urging him to introduce minibuses on Charmadi Ghat.

Without the bus service, the residents are inconvenienced. With the repair of Charmadi Ghat Road in progress, only light vehicles are allowed on the stretch from 6 am and 6 pm.

The light vehicles collect a hefty fee from the travellers who travel from Kottigehara to Ujire, they alleged.

Charmadi Ghat is one of the main roads connecting Mangaluru with Malnad. Several patients travel on the stretch to visit hospitals in Mangaluru, they explained.

Sangha president Gaus Mohiuddin, members Hasanabba and others were present.