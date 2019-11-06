DC urged to operate minibuses on Charmadi Ghat

DHNS
DHNS, B J Dhanyaprasad, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Nov 06 2019, 22:35pm ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2019, 00:09am ist
Members of Karnataka Janashakthi Sangha submit a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautam in Chikkamagaluru.

Members of Karnataka Janashakthi Sangha submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautam, urging him to introduce minibuses on Charmadi Ghat. 

Without the bus service, the residents are inconvenienced. With the repair of Charmadi Ghat Road in progress, only light vehicles are allowed on the stretch from 6 am and 6 pm.

The light vehicles collect a hefty fee from the travellers who travel from Kottigehara to Ujire, they alleged. 

Charmadi Ghat is one of the main roads connecting Mangaluru with Malnad. Several patients travel on the stretch to visit hospitals in Mangaluru, they explained. 

Sangha president Gaus Mohiuddin, members Hasanabba and others were present. 

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
Mangaluru
Comments (+)
 