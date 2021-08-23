DC visits check posts in Kushalnagar

DC visits check posts in Kushalnagar

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal paid a visit to the toll gate and Shirangala check posts in Kushalnagar on Monday.

The deputy commissioner directed the staff at the check posts to strictly follow the regulations issued regarding controlling the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She later visited the government hospitals in Shirangala and Shanivarasanthe and gathered information on the progress of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Kushalnagar tahsildar Prakash, Somwarpet tahsildar Govindaraju and others were present.

