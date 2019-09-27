DC visits civic workers houses and tribal hamlet

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has directed the tahsildar to provide a list of deserving civic workers to be included in the housing scheme.

On Thursday, she visited the site of homeless civic workers working in Gonikoppa Gram Panchayat. Speaking later, she felt for a need to provide permanent rehabilitation for civic workers.

There is no provision where the gram panchayat can provide houses to civic workers, she said and assured of providing rehabilitation to civic workers from the district administration. The project will be taken up in a phased manner.

ZP member C K Bopanna, Zilla Panchayat CEO K Lakshmi Priya, tahsildar Purandara, gram panchayat members B N Prakash, Muruga and PDO Srinivas were present.

The deputy commissioner also visited the tribal hamlet in Chottepare in Chennayyanakote Gram Panchayat limits in Siddapura and inspected the areas of paddy cultivation.

The people dwelling in the forest area had stopped cultivating paddy, owing to various reasons. However, owing to the initiative by the district administration, some agriculturists have started cultivating paddy again. The deputy commissioner visited the paddy fields in the forest area on the occasion.

'Lands identified'

Visiting Siddapura Gram Panchayat, the deputy commissioner said that government land has been identified for the rehabilitation of flood victims. Sites have been earmarked in Kondangeri and Maldare. If the government land falls short, additional land will be procured by purchasing private land.

Flood victim Krishna said that many of the flood victims have lost their documents. Therefore, the district administration should provide a facility for Aadhaar enrolment. The deputy commissioner assured the providing of mobile kits for Aadhaar services in Siddapura next week.

Other flood victims complained that they have not received Rs 10,000 compensation. The deputy commissioner directed nodal officer Shivkumar to initiate necessary action to compensate the victims.