DC visits taluk govt hospital in Somwarpet

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Apr 30 2021, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 23:12 ist
Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal visited the government hospital in Somwarpet and inspected the measures taken for the treatment of the Covid infected and the available facilities at the hospital.

The deputy commissioner directed the hospital administrator to divide the hospital into Covid Care Centre and general treatment section for patients.

The vaccination and swab collection centre should be shifted outside the hospital, she said.

Measures should be initiated to covert the 50-bedded hospital into a 100-bedded centre to treat the Covid infected, she added.

The deputy commissioner said that a nodal committee has been constituted for three taluks with DDPI and DDLR as chairpersons. In addition, one teacher in each Gram Panchayat has been selected and trained to collect details on primary contacts and containment zones.

Those who are in home isolation should remain isolated and should not move outside the house. If locals come across any infected moving around, then they should inform the local task force committee, added Charulata Somal.

Further, she said that there are enough beds and oxygen for treating the patients. The district has enough stock of Remdesivir.

People should strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour. People of the district should join hands with the district administration in containing the spread of the virus, she added.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena, DHO Dr Mohan, tahsildar Jayanna and others were present. 

