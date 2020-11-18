DCC Bank chairman rubbishes allegations by loan borrowers

Kodagu District Central Cooperative Bank Chairman Bond Ganapathy said that the allegations made by a few customers of the bank on him being ‘dictatorial’ are baseless.

Speaking after inaugurating the 67th All India Cooperative Week and the centenary celebrations of Kunjila multipurpose cooperative warehouse at Muttavva Auditorium in Kakkabbe, he said that four customers of DCC Bank had recently made false allegations on him, in a press conference.

“All branches of the district cooperative bank were directed to ask the loan borrowers to pay the interests of the loans availed under the Mudra scheme. This move was taken so as to ease the repayment. But some customers have termed this decision of the bank as dictatorship attitude.”

He further said that those who have made the accusation should cooperate with the bank by repaying the loans, instead of issuing vague statements at the press conference.

The bank management is not against agriculturists and planters but is striving to protect their interests, he added.

Bond Ganapathy meanwhile said that the contributions by the pioneers of the cooperative sector should be recollected. He felt the need to have more warehouses in the region, to store food grains.

Kodagu District Cooperative Union president Appachettolanda Manu Muttappa said that agriculture is being carried out in the district in the traditional pattern. The methods of farming should be scientifically modified.

Kunjila multipurpose cooperative warehouse president Kalyatanda Raghu Thammaiah presided over the programme.

Madikeri Taluk Panchayat president Boliyadira Santu Subramani, District Central Cooperative Bank vice president Ketolira Harish Poovaiah, directors Kimmudira Jagadish, Kannanda Sampath, District Cooperative Union directors Mukkatira Prema Poovaiah, Kodapalu S Ganapathy, Nandineravanda Ravibasappa, Kodira M Thammaiah, Pemmanda V Bharat and Kakkabbe Agricultural Cooperative Union vice president Allaranda Sannu Ayyappa were present.