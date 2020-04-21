DCC bank, PACCS donates Rs 32 lakh to CM's Relief Fund

DCC bank, PACCS donates Rs 32 lakh to CM's Relief Fund

DHNS
DHNS, Siddapura,
  Apr 21 2020, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 20:17 ist
Representative image

The Chikkamagaluru District Cooperative Central Bank and Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Societies donated Rs 32,18, 501 to Chief Minister's Relief Fund, to fight against Covid-19.

DCC Bank President S L Dharme Gowda said that cheque has been handed over to Deputy Commissioner. DCC bank has donated Rs 25 lakh while the agriculture credit cooperative societies donated a sum of Rs 7,18,501, he said.

 

