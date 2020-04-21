DCC bank, PACCS donates Rs 32 lakh to CM's Relief Fund

The Chikkamagaluru District Cooperative Central Bank and Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Societies donated Rs 32,18, 501 to Chief Minister's Relief Fund, to fight against Covid-19.
DCC Bank President S L Dharme Gowda said that cheque has been handed over to Deputy Commissioner. DCC bank has donated Rs 25 lakh while the agriculture credit cooperative societies donated a sum of Rs 7,18,501, he said.
