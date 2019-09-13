DCC bank posts Rs 3.67 cr profit

The Chikkamagaluru District Cooperative Central Bank (DCC) has posted a net profit of Rs 3.67 crore during 2018-19, said Bank Chairman S L Dharme Gowda.

Speaking at the AGM of the bank, he said the bank has a capital investment of Rs 1,034.97 crore. It has lent Rs 583.72 crore in loans, of which Rs 424.98 crore is farm loan.

The DCC Bank is planning to open 10 new branches in the coming year. As many as 72 meritorious students who excelled in SSLC and PU were felicitated on the occasion.

Bank vice president Dinesh Hegde, MLC S L Bhoje Gowda and others were present.