DCC chief warns of action against anti-party activities

Dakshina Kannada DCC President Harish Kumar warned of initiating disciplinary action against members who indulge in anti-party activities.

“Some party members who were not official candidates had filed nominations to contest the MCC council elections. The party has ordered them to withdraw their nominations. If they fail to do so and contest against the party’s official candidate, disciplinary action will be initiated,” he said on Monday.

Kumar also clarified that there were no factions in the Dakshina Kannada DCC. “Able candidates were selected for the 60 wards after the senior party leaders reached a consensus. Some workers have already withdrawn their papers,” he added.

The president said that the candidate’s charisma and the achievements of the Congress in the last five years in the council will help the party win the election.

“The party has made all preparations for the election on November 12. One of the former Congress corporators is contesting on a BJP ticket this year. No party leader has deserted the Congress to join the BJP,” the president has clarified.

To approach court

“The Congress will approach the court against the BJP candidate who furnished a false caste certificate to contest from Ward No 19,” the president said and condemned the assault on a former MLA by the son of former mayor Gulzar Banu. “The law will take its own course. The party will take action if it receives any written complaint on the issue,” he added.

“The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will have an impact on dairy farming and the farming sector in the country. The country should not ink the pact at cost even in future,” he stressed.

On veteran Congress leader B Janardhana Poojary being neglected, Kumar clarified that Poojary had not asked that ticket be issued to a particular candidate.