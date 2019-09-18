DCC condemns Eshwarappa’s anti-Muslim rhetoric

DCC minority wing leader Shahul Hamid has condemned Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa for his rhetoric against the Muslim community.

The minister, at an event organised by Sri Rama Sene in Bengaluru, had said that whoever was pro-Pakistan and an anti-national Muslim did not vote for the BJP.

Hamid said, “Eshwarappa had been insulting Muslims in the past. He must have lost his mental balance and needs to be treated. He should learn to speak with respect. We will not stoop to such a low level as to hurl an insult at him.”

Zilla Panchayat member M S Mohammed said, “We need not learn patriotism from Eshwarappa. Our religion Islam teaches patriotism. If he continues to speak ill of Muslims, then members of the community will wave a black flag against him during his visit to Mangaluru.”