DCC working president bats for Congress rule

District Congress Committee working president Dharmaja Uttappa said that the Congress should come to power in the nation again so that there is a healthy society in India.

He was speaking during the Youth Congress workers meeting on Monday.

Dharmaja Uttappa said, “The BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ruined all the developments achieved by the Congress government during 70 years. The present Central government has been selling all public sector companies to the private sector. Those who criticise the government are being tagged as traitors. There is no scope for development till the nation is freed from the clutches of the BJP. Youth should make a vow to make the country free from BJP.”

He further alleged that the prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed. The people are struggling to make ends meet as the prices of petrol, LPG and food items have skyrocketed.

The government has not been responding to the woes of the public and there is a dictatorial government in power. The voices of social activists are being stifled. Communalism has crossed its limits. Minorities and Dalits are being attacked, he said.

If the poor have to lead their lives with dignity, Congress should come to power both in the state and at the Centre, said Dharmaja Uttappa.

He also accused the BJP-led state government of scrapping the green ration cards which supply free food grains to the poor.

Youth Congress district president Mithun Gowda Hangal, Somwarpet Block Congress president B B Satish, city unit president H A Nagaraj, former president K M Lokesh and others were present.