DCF of Madikeri division passes away

DHNS
DHNS, Somvarpet,
  • Apr 24 2020, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 21:29 ist
T P Shivaiah

T P Shivaiah, who was serving as Deputy Conservator of Forests of Madikeri Wildlife Division, passed away on Friday. He was 59.

He had suffered a heart attack on April 19 and was admitted to a hospital in Mysuru. However, he did not respond to the treatment and breathed his last on Friday morning.

The final rites were performed with state honours at his native place in Bidalli village in Somvarpet taluk on Friday evening.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, CCF Hirelal, DCF Prabhakaran, Nagarahole DCF Mahesh Kumar, Virajpet DCF Shivashankar and other paid their respects to the departed soul.

Shivaiah is survived by wife, a son and a daughter. Both of his children could not take part in the last rites as son is based in USA and daughter in Australia.

