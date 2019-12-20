DCF visits villages facing wild elephant menace

Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) Prabhakaran visited Yadavare and Igur villages which are hit by wild elephant menace and heard the problems of the villagers on Friday.

The villagers told the DCF that the elephants are straying into the villages from rocky areas near the elephant trenches.

Machchanda Ashok, a villager, said the elephants were drinking water in a river in Tata Coffee Estate as it falls under the elephant corridor and were returning to the forest earlier. But they are entering the villages now as they could not return to the forest due to solar cables laid in the coffee estate, he added.

Ashok said the lakes in the forest should be repaired. The elephants will not enter villages if they get water in the foerst. Also, solar fences should be erected near the elephant trenches, he

added.

The DCF said the government has given permission to construct railway barricade near the rocky areas around elephant trenches. Tenders will be invited for the work and steps will be taken for the repair of the lakes in the forest, he said.

Villagers Baran Bharath, Yogesh, Chinnalli Harish, Pramod, Manu, Baggan Harish, K B Diganth, Narur Eerappa, Prakash, D P Krishnappa, RFO Shama and DRFO Sathish were present.