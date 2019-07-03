DDPI warns against enrolling in non-recognised schools

Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Nanjaiah warned parents from admitting their children in 12 schools in the district which had failed to secure recognition from the department.

The parents must ensure that the schools in which they seek admission for their children had necessary permission from the education department. If the children are admitted to the schools which do not have permission from the education department, then, the parents of such children will have to blame themselves, he added.

He stated that applications were invited towards the initiation of non-aided schools for the year 2019-20.

After the scrutiny of applications, the district level three-member committee will select the schools. But some schools have been making admissions of children before the permission is granted by the education department. This is illegal, he said.

Non-recognised schools

Maruti Higher Primary School, Nidaghatta (classes 6 to 8), Nurture International High School, Chikkamagaluru, R S High School, Gullanpet, Navodaya High School, Kalasapura, Navodaya High School, Lakya, Jnanabharati High School, Vijayanagara (class 9 and 10), Kanasu Kids Education Trust Primary School, Sacred Heart School, Kalyanagara (classes 1 to 5), St Xavier Higher Primary School (classes 6 to 8), Samskrutika Vidya Shale, Haruvanahalli, Kadur (classes 1 to 5), Someshwara Primary School (classes 6 to 8) and Sri Public School, Ajjampura (classes 9 and 10).

The applications of these schools have been rejected. As per Education Act 1980, the schools will be considered as non-recognised and appropriate action will be initiated, the DDPI stated in a press release.