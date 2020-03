Two myna birds were found dead on Friday morning at the compound of district ground in Chikkamagaluru on Friday. The death of the birds triggered panic among the public on bird flu.

The forest department officials, district surveillance officer Dr Manjunath, Dr C Ramesh, Assistant Director of Veterinary department visited the spot.

Dr Ramesh said that the carcass of the myna birds will be sent for testing in Shivamogga and the report will be likely to be received within three days.