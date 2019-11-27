Death sentence for Cyanide Mohan in 2009 rape case

Serial killer Cyanide Mohan was awarded death sentence by the sixth additional district and sessions court on Wednesday. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 30,000.

Cyanide Mohan was convicted of murdering a woman from Paivalike in Kasargod district. He came in contact with the victim, a beedi roller, in 2009. He took her to Kushalnagar on May 21, 2009, and, under the pretext of marrying her, had raped her in the hotel room. Later, he had handed her a cyanide tablet, assuring that the pill would prevent unwanted pregnancy. After consuming the tablet, believing it to be a contraceptive pill, the woman collapsed and died.

Mohan is facing 20 rape and murder cases against him. With this case, the conviction in 18 cases was completed. In the last four cases, the court had awarded death sentences, and in 13 cases, he was sentenced to life imprisonment. This is the fifth case, where he was awarded death sentence.

As many as 47 witnesses had deposed before the court. Mohan, video conferencing from Hindalga Central Jail, Belagavi, pleaded innocence, sources added.